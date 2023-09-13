Lady ’Cats bring home trophy

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Licking Lady Wildcats traveled to West Plains Saturday for the 2023 West Plains Showdown.

Licking started slow in pool play, losing two sets to Mountain Grove, two to Crowley’s Ridge, and splitting with Rolla. This placed them into the Silver Bracket for bracketed play, where they stepped up to the challenge.

The Lady ’Cats faced the Salem Lady Tigers in the first round, defeating them in two sets with scores of 25-11 and 25-14.

The Lady Falcons from Crowley’s Ridge were their next opponents, and Licking avenged their earlier losses with a win in two sets, 25-18 and 25-15.

In the final round, the Thayer Lady Bobcats were also defeated in two sets, 25-12 and 25-17.

The Lady ’Cats earned a trophy for winning first place in the Silver Bracket.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – The Lady Wildcats had faced Mountain Grove earlier in the week on Tuesday, September 5. The Lady ’Cats fell in three straight sets, 22-25, 6-25 and 23-25.