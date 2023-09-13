The 7th Grade Volleyball Team and the 8th Grade Volleyball Team competed in the Texas County Junior High Volleyball Tournament Saturday.

In the 7th Grade Tournament, the Licking Junior Lady ’Cats began the day defeating Houston in two sets. Raymondville, their next opponent, also fell in two sets. Cabool was their final match of the day, and they also fell to Licking in two sets, giving the 7th Grade Volleyball Team the first place win for the 7th Grade Tournament.

The 8th Grade Tournament saw Licking start the day on a sour note, losing to Summersville. But then they turned things around and defeated Houston in two sets and Cabool in two sets. This placed them second in the 8th Grade Tournament overall.