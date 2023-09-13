 Skip to content

Texas County Junior High Volleyball Tournament

Photo courtesy of Licking Schools
The Licking 7th Grade Volleyball Team earned 1st place in the 7th Grade Tournament. From left, front, are Bailee Medlock, Lilly Reed, Penelope Huff and Emma Vestal; back row, Khloe Kinder, Peyton Holland, Holly Nelson, Sophie Breeden, Braylinn Ramsey and Elise Karnes.

Photo courtesy of Licking Schools
The Licking 8th Grade Volleyball Team finished in second place in the 8th Grade Tournament. From left are Millie McCall-Carver, Halee Ammons, MaKayla Steinmann, Ava Breeden, Paxten Keeney, Kimree Brazier, Hadlee Davis, Adalee Hart, Zoey Sellars and Coach Erica Jones.

The 7th Grade Volleyball Team and the 8th Grade Volleyball Team competed in the Texas County Junior High Volleyball Tournament Saturday.

In the 7th Grade Tournament, the Licking Junior Lady ’Cats began the day defeating Houston in two sets. Raymondville, their next opponent, also fell in two sets. Cabool was their final match of the day, and they also fell to Licking in two sets, giving the 7th Grade Volleyball Team the first place win for the 7th Grade Tournament.

The 8th Grade Tournament saw Licking start the day on a sour note, losing to Summersville. But then they turned things around and defeated Houston in two sets and Cabool in two sets. This placed them second in the 8th Grade Tournament overall.

