Wildcats second in Frisco League Tournament

By Coach Harv Antle

LICKING 12, DIXON 2

LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats advanced to the championship game of the Frisco League Tournament with a 12-2 win over the Dixon Bulldogs on Thursday at Deer Lick Park.

Leading 11-2 in the bottom of the fifth, Licking’s Keyton Cook cranked a solo shot over the wall in left to walk off the Bulldogs and end the game on the run rule. The Wildcats put up their 12 runs on 10 hits.

Cook and Kellar Davis each collected two hits for the winners. Kannon Buckner ripped a three-run triple, and Garrett Gorman singled in two runs, while Austin Stephens was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

Cook registered the win on the mound for Licking. The senior went the distance and allowed two runs on one hit, and he walked four while striking out six.

IBERIA 6, LICKING 2

LICKING – The Licking Wildcats were defeated by the Iberia Rangers in the championship game of the Frisco League Tournament on Saturday at Deer Lick Park.

The 6-2 loss marked the first time in four years that the Wildcats failed to win the tournament title. The setback left Licking with a season record of 7-1.

Iberia, despite producing only three hits off Licking pitching, made the most of four Licking errors and posted six unearned runs.

“We simply didn’t play well,” admitted Coach Harv Antle. “Honestly, I feel like we beat ourselves. Too many mistakes against a good team.”

Silas Antle took the loss on the mound. In three innings he was charged with three runs, none earned, on two hits but he walked four.

Karson Walker worked the fourth inning and quickly got the first two outs. However, a defensive error extended the inning and the Rangers capitalized with three unearned runs.

Rusty Buckner was the third Licking hurler and finished the game with three scoreless innings. Buckner did not allow a hit and fanned five.

Offensively, Licking got two hits from Buckner and Kellar Davis. Buckner homered in the first and Davis singled and scored in the sixth for the Wildcat runs.

Keyton Cook went 1-for-3, Kale Cook was 1-for-1, and Antle was 1-for-4 for Licking. Licking out-hit Iberia 7-3 in the contest, but stranded baserunners and picked off baserunners short-circuited the Licking offense.