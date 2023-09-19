Obituary – Jimmie (Jim) Van Winkle

Jimmie (Jim) Van Winkle, age 75, son of Mildred and Forrest Van Winkle, born June 15, 1948, in the town of Leeton, Mo., passed away on September 16, 2023, at his home on VV Highway in Licking, Mo.

Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Caroline; daughter, Connie; his mother and father; and two brothers. He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Wright; two sons, Donnie Rakestraw and Kenny Rakestraw; son in law, William Wright; sixteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Van Winkle and Dennis Van Winkle; along with several nieces and nephews.

Jim lived in Licking and was loved by everyone who knew him. He attended auctions and enjoyed farming, hunting, and spending time with friends and family.

Jim served in the Navy in the 60s and 70s. Jim never hesitated to do anything to help a friend. He loved his family and friends in his community. He valued his independence and he valued people. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.