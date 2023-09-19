Obituary – Marvin W. Melton

Marvin Wayne Melton of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at the Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla, Mo., at the age of 91. Marvin was born in Flat, Mo., on October 10, 1931, to the late John William and Minnie Estella (Steele) Melton.

Marvin proudly served four years (1951-1955) in the United States Navy as a Metalsmith Third Class aboard the US Bears, a destroyer-class ship that took him around the world.

After he returned to Missouri, he courted and then married Wanda Phelps, on January 31, 1957, in Edgar Springs, Mo. This union was blessed with four children, Doug, Debbie, Steve and Cathy. Marvin and Wanda purchased his grandparent’s farm, and then remodeled the existing house, along with the help of his dad and others, they built a garage and barn. Besides his farm work, he was employed as an auto mechanic on the Fort Leonard Wood base, retiring in 1988.

Marvin enjoyed working on his farm, raising cattle, hogs, chickens and crops, along with baling hay, bush-hogging, mowing, cutting wood and working in the garden. He was happy when his kids and grandchildren would help and ride along with him on the farm, including spending time with him in his woodworking shop. Marvin and his helpers would create various wooden projects, such as bookcases, quilt racks, cabinets, shelves, picture frames, bird houses/feeders, toys and numerous other wooden items. You could also find Marvin driving around in his Kubota checking out the farm and noting what needed to be done next.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. His finest quality was his patience, and inherent ability to listen, to absorb, and to offer a point of view based on quiet measured wisdom, and giving advice (sometimes, whether you wanted it or not). He enjoyed being with his family and friends, while eating fried catfish, popcorn, biscuits and gravy, BBQ, fruit pies, cinnamon rolls, and peanuts and pistachios. He was always seen with a smile and a toothpick, including when mowing his yard, when going to check on the mail, to the local feed stores, or coffee shops to meet with his friends.

If you needed something fixed, or built, Marvin was your guy. He helped his kids and others when it came time for them to build or remodel, he was right there from start to finish. This included installing new floors and banisters at his in-law’s house, along with many others’ home improvement projects.

Marvin Wayne Melton is survived by his loving wife Wanda, of the home; children, Douglas Wayne Melton and wife Toni Elaine, of Edgar Springs, Debra Kay Brown, of Edgar Springs, Steven Dale Melton and wife Stephanie Kae, of Edgar Springs, and Catherine Renee’ Tayloe and husband Robert Eugene Tayloe II, of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, John, Kent, Andrew, Zachary Melton, Dana Jenkins (Cord), Brandon (Jordan) Brown, Bradley Melton, Jessie (Joe) Melton-Walla, Samuel (Heidi) Melton, Joel Melton (Lorianne), Chase (Nick) Taylor, Daniel Tayloe and Nicholas Tayloe; great grandchildren, Ashby Melton, Sterling Melton, Veda Melton and Bodhi Melton, Amelia Jenkins, Estella Jenkins, Louella Jenkins, Addie Brown, Caiden Melton, Camryn Melton, Dane Walla, Maddie Melton, Avery Melton, Turner Taylor, Thatcher Taylor and Trevor Taylor; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents Marvin was preceded in death by his son-in-law David W. Brown Jr.; brothers, Kenneth and Lloyd Melton; and sister, Ada Jenkins.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Smith Cemetery in Edgar Springs, Mo. For online condolences please visit www.jamesgahrmortuary.com. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Smith Cemetery, c/o Fred Clift, PO Box 254, Edgar Springs, MO 65462.