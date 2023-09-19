Obituary – Rose M. Whelan

Rose Marie Elliot Whelan, first child of Elmer and Martha (Strollameyer) Elliot, was born on January 22, 1946, in Louisiana, Mo., and went to her heavenly home on September 13, 2023, in St. Louis, Mo.

Rose wanted to do and experience life to its fullest, caring for others, she loved her family and loved her Lord, living her life for him. She raised her daughter Dawn, and they were like best friends throughout life.

Rose had overcome a lot in her life and dedicated her life to God in 1990. She met the love of her life, John Whelan, in 1998. They moved to Licking, where she resided until her death.

She was a member of the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Rosa is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Gary, John, David, Stephen, Mary, Bobbi, Shelly and Linda. She is survived by her husband, John; daughter and husband, Dawn and Richard Heeren; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Noel Whelan and Gerry Whelan; one sister-in-law, Mary Lamy; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Services for Rose were held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Erin McConnell officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.