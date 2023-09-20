Celebrate fall at the Licking Mill

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

Saturday, Sept. 23, marks the annual Fall Festival “Pickin’ on the Porch” at the historic Licking Mill. This year promises to be a treat, starting with the salute to our country and the military; featuring music off and on throughout the day; and including the return of other favorites, like a quilt turning, vendors, first responders, games and more.

The fun begins at 9 a.m., when Josh Kinder leads the pledge of allegiance then the salutes to country and corps. At 10 a.m. the School Rock Band takes to the porch, providing their style of “Pickin’.” They will be followed at 10:30 by the 3 Cs Band and at 11 by Andrea Faber with dulcimer music.

Don’t miss the Hog Calling contest at 11:30. Be ready to project your best hollerin’ or just enjoy the efforts of others at this competition.

Josh Kinder returns to the porch to entertain at noon.

At 12:30, the old fashioned quilt turning, led by Christy Porter, will showcase favorite quilts. See what your neighbors and friends have brought to share, and enjoy the beautiful workmanship they are sure to exhibit.

The 3 Cs Band will perform again at 1:30, and Andrea Faber will wind up the music at 2 p.m.

Don’t forget the kids’ games behind the mill, under direction of the Licking FFA chapter. They will also be hosting a farmer’s obstacle course. See what it’s all about.

Vendors will be offering a variety of handmade crafts and food. Enjoy chili or hot dogs, or combine them for a chili dog. Homemade lemonade and homemade pies are also promised. Other desserts may include funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy buffet, and popcorn/kettle corn.

See the artistic efforts by the face painters, or get an airbrush tattoo. Check out the Texas County Library children’s book giveaway, and see your favorite first responders from the Licking Police Department, Licking Fire Department, and TCMH ambulance.

Don’t forget the underlying reason for the Fall Festival, helping fund ongoing maintenance of the Historic Licking Mill. A long-time landmark located in the center of Licking, this aging building is sporting a new coat of paint and restoration of original sign wordage, but these repairs come at a high cost. Licking Downtown, Inc., holds events throughout the year to help raise funds for these repairs. Stop by their booth and check out their Mill items, like aprons, t-shirts and hoodies, or make a donation toward the mill. Tours of the mill will be given throughout the day.

The festival is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by to shop, bring a lawn chair and enjoy the performances and activities, have lunch and help a good cause. See you there!