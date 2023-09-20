Classifieds: September 21 – September 27, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

Yard Sale: Fri & Sat – Sept. 22 & 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Salem go south on Hwy 19, then east on Hwy B to 5687. Look for signs. Lots of tools including yard & garden, X-large coffee pot, holiday items, collectibles, LPs, VHS, jigsaw puzzles, wooden bread box, record/ cassette player, wheelbarrow, lumber, toys, steel lawn chair, and many items for the homemaker, crafter, handyman, sportsman including lots of tackle and much more. Rain or shine. L/38/1tp

Garage Sale/ Antiques: 8 am – 6 pm Sept. 24-29th, about 12 miles north of Houston at 9905 Highway 17 on the left across from Highway AA and 9 miles south of Roby. Rain or shine. H/22/1tp

Huge Multi Family Garage Sale: Friday Sept. 22 8-4, Saturday Sept. 23 8-? (funnel cakes available this day only) and Sunday Sept. 24th 1-?, 136 N Oak Crest, Houston, MO. All money raised will help cover $6400 in funeral costs for a family member. Donations accepted. H/22/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Abandoned 10 x 20’ storage unit with household goods. Silent auction. Viewing Friday Sept. 29 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Minimum applies. 417-926-7800. H/22/1tc

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Dorman L. Steelman Lodge at Montauk State Park is now accepting seasonal applications for Lead Cook @ $15.50 per hour and Cooks @ $14.00 per hour. Dishwashers also needed. Apply in person at Lodge or mail resume to Montauk Lodge, 420 Co. Rd. 6670, Salem, MO 65560. EEOC. L/34/8tc

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber LLC is looking for workers to build furniture frames. No experience needed. Call Monday – Thursday from 10 am – 3 pm to make an appointment for an interview and to fill out an application. 573-674-2080 H/22/4tp

Help Wanted: Need to rent a bucket truck and hire someone to repair barn roof. Frank Burch, Solo, MO. 417-260-7066 H/21/2tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking. 417-260-5072. H/20/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Looking to Rent: Looking for a place to rent with at least a couple acres. Houston or surrounding area. 417-318-1335. H/22/1tp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Consumer Cellular: Switch and save up to $250/year on your talk, text and data. No contract and no hidden fees. Unlimited talk and text with flexible data plans. Premium nationwide coverage. 100% U.S. based customer service. For more information, call 1-833-218-3755. H/18/tfc

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

To Give Away:

To Give Away: LHS Fall Baseball, Volleyball and Cross Country schedules at The Licking News office. L/36/tfn