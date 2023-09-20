In this edition: September 21, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Licking Downtown, Inc. is hosting the Fall Festival “Pickin’ on the Porch” Saturday; come for the music, the vendors, first responders, games, a hog calling contest, the old fashioned quilt turning and good food!

The Ministerial Alliance will be holding a Service in the Park on Sunday. Bring a lawn chair.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm; and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

Anutt Community Church is holding a Fall Festival on September 30.

Phelps Health introduces two new primary care doctors.

Progressive Ozark Bank will be holding a Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, with fish & fixin’s, and door prizes!

The Houston Lions Club will host their 31st Annual Homecoming Fish Fry Fundraiser and the Annual Siren Bowl or “Guns N’ Hoses” softball game.

The Knights of Columbus fed many and raised funds for the St. Mark Catholic Church expansion at a Fish Fry held Friday.

Lots of community events were held over the weekend; Boone Creek Baptist Church held their Homecoming celebrating 169 years.

New Life Free Will Baptist Church enjoyed their fall picnic on Sunday.

Also picnicking on Sunday were St. John Catholic Church, St. Mark Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Prior to the Catholic Church picnics, parishioners joined together to honor our POWs and MIAs in a moving ceremony.

Phelps Health urges you to care for your joints, like you care for your tires.

A birthday celebration for Sandy Campbell was held at the Texas County Museum of Art & History recently.

Lee Ann Akins shares new arrivals at the library, events and information regarding minor card renewal or sign-up, in this week’s Bookends.

Decisions are to be made whether to open a new preschool; this and more news in the Licking R-VIII Board of Education meeting.

See who the local students are that graduate from Missouri State University.

Licking R-VIII Sports Schedules, MLB schedules for the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Cardinals and Mizzou Football schedules are listed.

Drury Panthers complete a comeback and win at the Drury Invitational.

MSU-WP Grizzly Baseball will host a prospect camp October 1.

Mizzou Tigers move to 3-0 after Mevis’ historical field goal.

A new world record is set at an auction for a Production Jaguar E-Type.

Rick Mansfield shares “Moments and Memories.” Scott Hamilton explains why it may be difficult to get “Internet on a Cruise Ship.”

A new dialing procedure is coming to the 573-area code.

NYC Council is considering the removal of monuments honoring Washington, Jefferson, Columbus and Roosevelt.

Missouri Department of Conservation reminds us “Fall is a great time to take a hike!” and they’re hosting an MDC mushroom nature walk in Rolla.

Missouri State Highway Patrol asks that you stay alert during harvest season for everyone’s safety.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

