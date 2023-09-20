 Skip to content

XC Wildcats compete at West Plains

Photos submitted
From left, Seyrena Carter, Dominick Donley, Levi Stout, Zachary Liveoak, Titus Scavone and Ethan Stout, with Logan Lane (not pictured) make up the high school girls and boys cross country teams.

JH Boys Team members running at West Plains included, from left, Dawsynn Moore, Logan Kuhn, Trey Gambill, Jeffery Alkire, Jett Sullins, Colin Kuhn, Keirum O’Daniel and Gage Mesger.

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

The Licking High School and Junior High School Cross Country teams were on the road in West Plains on Tuesday, September 12. Fourteen runners completed the course, and two high school runners medaled, along with six junior high athletes for Licking. The Junior High team unofficially placed second in their tier of the meet.

Levi Stout medaled for finishing 16th at West Plains.

Junior Levi Stout led all with the best time, at 20:12.95, and placed 16th among 61 runners. For the High School Boys team, Ethan Stout followed with a time of 22:20.56, in 28th place; Titus Scavone finished 38th at 24:32.57; Zachary Liveoak was 41st at 25:08.81; and Dominick Donley followed in 42nd at 25:33.46. For the High School Girls team, Seyrena Carter ran a 34:52.00 to finish 20th and medaled.

Seyrena Carter medaled for her 20th place finish in the high school girls race.

In the shorter junior high race, Licking had four runners finish in the top ten and six in the top 20. Colin Kuhn led, with a time of 9:18.30, in fourth place; Jett Sullins was sixth at 9:39.56; Jeffery Alkire finished ninth at 9:46.49; and also finishing at under 10 minutes was Keirum O’Daniel at 9:48.51, who finished tenth. These runners medaled, along with Logan Kuhn, who finished 16th at 10:22.75, and Gage Mesger, with a time of 10:25.85, who was 17th. Runners Dawsynn Moore ran a 10:49.61, for 21st place; and Trey Gambill ran a 13:33.36 for 35th.

JH medalists included, from left: Logan Kuhn (16th), Jett Sullins (6th), Jeffery Alkire (9th), Colin Kuhn (4th), Keirum O’Daniel (10th) and Gage Mesger (17th).

