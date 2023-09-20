XC Wildcats compete at West Plains

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

The Licking High School and Junior High School Cross Country teams were on the road in West Plains on Tuesday, September 12. Fourteen runners completed the course, and two high school runners medaled, along with six junior high athletes for Licking. The Junior High team unofficially placed second in their tier of the meet.

Junior Levi Stout led all with the best time, at 20:12.95, and placed 16th among 61 runners. For the High School Boys team, Ethan Stout followed with a time of 22:20.56, in 28th place; Titus Scavone finished 38th at 24:32.57; Zachary Liveoak was 41st at 25:08.81; and Dominick Donley followed in 42nd at 25:33.46. For the High School Girls team, Seyrena Carter ran a 34:52.00 to finish 20th and medaled.

In the shorter junior high race, Licking had four runners finish in the top ten and six in the top 20. Colin Kuhn led, with a time of 9:18.30, in fourth place; Jett Sullins was sixth at 9:39.56; Jeffery Alkire finished ninth at 9:46.49; and also finishing at under 10 minutes was Keirum O’Daniel at 9:48.51, who finished tenth. These runners medaled, along with Logan Kuhn, who finished 16th at 10:22.75, and Gage Mesger, with a time of 10:25.85, who was 17th. Runners Dawsynn Moore ran a 10:49.61, for 21st place; and Trey Gambill ran a 13:33.36 for 35th.