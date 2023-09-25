Obituary – Helen “Neville” Cook

Helen Neville (Ice) Cook was born in Waukee, Iowa, on December 21, 1929, to Andrew Jackson Ice and Opal Orba (Lewis) Ice. She passed away on September 24, 2023, in Licking, Mo.

Neville was a member of the Licking Assembly of God for over sixty years as well as the Sunday school secretary for years. She worked with the Girls Missionette Program and enjoyed being involved in church. Her church was her life, and she loved the church and her Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart. She enjoyed the outdoors and going fishing on the Big Piney River and Roubidoux creeks with her husband Ervine. She also loved her daily walks around town with her sister Ida Jean.

Neville is preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Orba Ice; her husband, Ervine Hadley Cook; one son, Harold Cook; and siblings, Lucille Hicks, Ruthene Cook, Troy Andy Ice, Dwayne Ice, Doyle Ice, Ida Jean Ice, Patsy Ice, Connie Keeney and Bonnie Lou Ice.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kay (Cook) Taylor and husband, Wayne and family, from Stowe, Ohio; son, Darrell Ervine Cook and wife, Anita, from Osage Beach, Mo.; sister, Pauline Land; brothers, Larry (Martha) Ice, Lynn (Marilyn) Ice, and Lonnie (Joyce) Ice; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and many more extended family and friends.

A visitation for Neville was held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God. A funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Paul Richardson officiating. Interment followed at Craddock Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kevin Taylor, Chad Taylor, Nathan Cook, Aaron Cook, Joe Satterfield and Andy Ice. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.