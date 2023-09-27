A beautiful day for a Pickin’

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

The 10th annual Fall Festival/Pickin’ on the Porch had nearly perfect weather for their Saturday event at the historic Licking Mill. Those trying to keep sheet music and quilt notes under control would likely have preferred it to be a little less windy, but those attending the event enjoyed the cooling effects of the breeze on a sunny fall day.

The Licking Chapter of the FFA and Mrs. Briana Link opened the event with the pledge of allegiance, the national anthem and a salute to the military.

Musicians alternated turns on the porch, entertaining throughout the morning and into the afternoon, only allowing a break for the third annual quilt turning.

With more variety in entertainers this year, a larger crowd attended all or part of the event, bringing lawn chairs or sitting on the provided benches. Musicians included Josh Kinder, the School Rock Band, two of the 3 Clines, and Andrea Faber on her dulcimer.

Photos by Shari Harris

The third annual quilt turning also had more of a variety of participants, with at least ten different individuals sharing quilts.

A new event this year was a hog calling contest. Six callers vied for the prizes, which included $50 and $25 gift certificates donated by The Rock House and the Creamery. Zoey McConnell won first place and Alyssa Kennedy took second, with prizes awarded based on audience applause.

Photos by Christy Porter

Several information booths were present, including TCMH, the Texas County library (with a kids’ book giveaway), the Licking Rural Fire Department and the LPD with a fingerprinting ID service available. TCMH held a drawing for a basket, and Kathy Hutsell was the winner.

Licking Downtown, Inc., sponsors the event as a fundraiser for the Licking Mill. Many visitors enjoyed walking through the mill on guided or unguided tours throughout the day. Licking Downtown, Inc., is grateful to all who purchased items or made donations to benefit the mill, as well as the vendors, whose booth space rentals went to the mill, and all the volunteers who donated their time to make the event a success.

Photos by Shari Harris

The next event at the historic Licking Mill will be the Haunted Mill at the end of October.