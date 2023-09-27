Annual Siren Bowl between the “Guns N Hoses”

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Annual Houston Lions Club Siren Bowl took place on Saturday with serious competition between the “Guns N Hoses.”

Texas County Law Enforcement took on the Texas County Fire Department/EMS/Dispatch in a softball game that lasted for a total of 10 innings.

Law Enforcement pulled off the win against the Firefighters with a final score of purchased runs, 96-93. The real score was 33-16. Law Enforcement also has the honor of displaying the Siren Bowl Trophy. Those who struck out had the honor of wearing the wings.

Over $2600 was raised for the real winners, those for whom the proceeds benefit with the Texas County Shop with a Hero Program.

Coordinators wish to thank everyone who sponsored, donated, volunteered and came out to watch the game, and those who donated items for the silent auction.

Photos by Keli Burton