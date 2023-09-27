Busy week for Wildcat Cross Country

The Wildcat Cross Country team traveled to Plato Thursday for a meet. The Junior High Boys won the meet by 13 points, with four boys earning medals and six finishing in the top 20.

Junior High boys receiving medals included Colin Kuhn (5th), Jett Sullins (6th), Jeffery Alkire (8th) and Gage Mesger (12th).

Levi Stout received a medal for his second place finish in the high school race, with a time of 18:09.91.

At Hermitage on Saturday, it was an early morning for the team. The meet was a varsity meet only. Levi Stout finished 16th out of 155 runners, with a time of 19:04.51, to earn a medal at the meet.

“Everyone ran well in a very difficult race,” said Coach Eric Kristek of the Hermitage meet.