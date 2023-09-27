Classifieds: September 28, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

5 Family Garage Sale: 7 am – 3 pm Friday Sept. 29 and Saturday Sept. 30. 8707 Highway E, Houston. Boy’s (size 4-8) and Girl’s (size 10) clothing, 4-piece set metal patio chairs/cushions, additional 2 metal patio chairs/cushions, 5-piece Coaster Furniture Co. white bedroom set with reversible pink/blue panels, Longaberger baskets and pottery, Pampered Chef, 96 piece set Pfaltzgraff Heritage dishes, huge collection of Stampin’ Up supplies and stamps, oak book shelf with adjustable shelves, Whalen Hall Tree with drawer, 2 sided metal filing cabinet with 5 drawers and shelves (approximately 5’ tall), huge collection of hardback/paperback books, Christmas and home décor, hitch-mount bike rack and cargo carrier, bicycle saddle bag mount, lots of miscellaneous! For information: 314-420-0711. H/23/1tc

Garage Sale: Thursday through Saturday, Spruce Street. Furniture, printer, small kitchen appliances, Longaberger baskets, artificial flowers/greenery, collectible dolls, blankets, down comforter, picture frames, luggage, women’s and men’s clothes, shoes, lots of miscellaneous items. Mark down prices on Saturday! Need a buyer for all items left on Saturday afternoon. 417-260-1505. H/23/1tp

Multi-family Garage Sale: 8 am – 4 pm Thursday Sept. 28 and Sept 29 until noon, 2.5 miles North of Raymondville on 137 (9012 Highway 137). Household décor, new bedding, area rugs, furniture, clothing (men’s, women’s, and children) some new with tags, books, toys/games, dishes, and much more. H/23/1tp

Multi-family Yard Sale: 7:30 am – 6 pm, Friday September 29th, Highway 17 East five miles, first house on right past Highway DD. Viewmasters, stereoscope, tools, cupola, large Ducks Unlimited pictures, bird baths, yard ornaments, old steel wheels, heavy dog ramp, pie safe, wire baskets and more. Put our cool junk if your trunk! H/23/1tp

Moving Sale: 7 am – 4 pm Friday and Saturday, 106 Sugar Maple Road, Licking. Furniture, tools, set of 245/50R20 120V tires brand new $400, 2012 Ford F150 flat bed asking $13,000. Antique furniture, knick-knacks, dishes, air conditioner, etc. Women’s, children, and men’s clothing, all sizes. $1.50 per Walmart bag (bring your own). H/23/1tp

Massive Yard Sale: Sept 28-30, 916 Sommerfield Drive. Great prices. Something for everyone. H/23/1tp

Indoor Sale: 9 am-2 pm Friday Sept. 29 and 9 am – Noon Saturday Sept. 30. 219 S. Grand Avenue, Houston. Wardrobes, dressers, desk, rug, chairs, lots of miscellaneous. H/23/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Rocky Mountain 390 Crossbow, $200 or best offer. Excellent condition with cocking device. 417-217-9648. H/23/1tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: George O. White State Forest Nursery has several hourly positions available Monday-Friday. The starting wage is $15.56 per hour. Apply online at mdc.mo.gov and click on careers. If you do not have internet access, please call the nursery at the number below. Must be 18 years or older to apply. 14027 Shafer Road, Licking, MO 65542, 573-674-3229. H/23/2tc

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber LLC is looking for workers to build furniture frames. No experience needed. Call Monday – Thursday from 10 am – 3 pm to make an appointment for an interview and to fill out an application. 573-674-2080. H/22/4tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Does anyone still sell AVON in Licking area? Call 573-674-3569. L/39/1tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking. 417-260-5072. H/20/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

To Give Away:

To Give Away: 2 AKC Registered Yorkie Puppies for free…, if interested please contact f123.anderson@ gmail.com. L/39/3tc

To Give Away: LHS Fall Baseball, Volleyball and Cross Country schedules at The Licking News office. L/36/tfn