JV Lady ’Cats finish 2nd in Licking JV Tourney

It was a busy week for Licking Volleyball, which was on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to face the Strafford Indians.

Both the varsity and junior varsity squads came up empty after the long trip.

Junior varsity lost two straight sets, 21-25 and 16-25. The Varsity Lady ’Cats lost three straight sets, 26-28, 20-25, and 18-25.

Returning home for a conference matchup on Thursday, Licking fared much better. The Lady ’Cats defeated the Plato Eagles in three matches, Freshman, JV and Varsity.

The Freshman squad won 25-11 and 25-16, and the JV squad won 25-19 and 25-8. The Varsity Lady Wildcats won three straight sets, 25-10, 25-16 and 25-13.

Licking played two matches on Friday night, JV and Varsity, against the Bunker Lady Eagles. These Eagles had no more success than the ones on Thursday night did, with the Licking JV team winning 25-14 and 25-22; Varsity won 25-21, 25-9 and 25-21.

On Saturday, Licking hosted the Licking JV Tournament, a seven team round robin tournament including Licking, Houston, Summersville, Ava, Salem, West Plains and Willow Springs.

Willow Springs finished first in the tournament, with only one set lost to Salem.

Licking finished second, winning nine sets and losing one set to Salem, one set to West Plains and one set to Willow Springs.

Salem finished third, winning eight sets with two losses to Houston, and one loss each to Licking and Willow Springs.

Monday saw the Lady ’Cats take to the road again, traveling to Waynesville. The JV kept it close and came out triumphant, winning both sets, 25-23 and 29-27.

Varsity won convincingly in three, 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18. This increases their record to 15-5-1.