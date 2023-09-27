Progressive Ozark Bank Customer Appreciation Day

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Progressive Ozark Bank hosted a Customer Appreciation Day on Friday in Licking. Friendly service, delicious fish with all the fixings, and perfect weather combined to make it a pleasurable event for the consistent flow of approximately 200 patrons.

Members of the Progressive Ozark Bank group visited with the community while Morgan Stone and Hannah Beasley from FCCLA at Licking R-VIII, and Kami Ramsey and Brooklyn Stone served the food.

“Progressive Ozark Bank is proud to serve the community of Licking and was pleased by the turnout at our Customer Appreciation Day. Come and see us for all your banking needs,” said Jason Stone, Vice President and Licking Market Manager.

Raffle winners were as follows: Aunt Kay’s $30 gift certificate – Sue Storm; Farmgirl Floral women’s gift basket – Melissa Orlando; Sassy Hide Western Store men’s gift basket – Dalton Ogden; Right Away Rental donation of a cross – Marilyn Cantrell; Progressive Ozark Bank donation of two Licking Wildcat hats – Jason King and Gilbert Aquilar; Progressive Ozark Bank donation of a Portable Blackstone grill – Kelsey Lane.

Photos by Christy Porter