By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Food, fun and fellowship were enjoyed by those of all ages at the Service in the Park hosted by the Licking Ministerial Alliance Sunday evening.

A gentle steady rain held off until after the service began underneath the pavilion at the Licking Rodeo Grounds, and while the rain continued, it perhaps was reminiscent of an old-fashioned brush arbor service.

Pastor Erin McConnell, Pentecostal Holiness Church, welcomed attendees, followed by Pastor Matthew McGuire, Abounding Hope Church, who offered a welcoming prayer.

Beautiful old and newer gospel music was played and sung by Susan Stigall, Pastor Russ Stigall’s wife, who invited all to join in the worship, with word sheets provided.

Pastor Stigall, Boone Creek Baptist Church, said prayer over the offertory, and explained how donations are accepted to support community assistance, which is dispersed through the Licking Police Department.

Sharing information about Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child, Kathy Hooker is in hopes that the Licking community can go above their 259-shoebox contribution from last year to reach a goal of 800 shoeboxes this coming holiday season.

Pastor John Jordan, Rock Springs Baptist Church, gave a message encouraging churches to worship together, as that’s a taste of what heaven will be like. Then reading from 1st Timothy, he shared that we are the church of the living God and as such should share Biblical truth. As Pastor Jordan closed his message with prayer, the sun broke through the clouds behind him.

Pastor Rob Lilly, First Baptist Church, did the closing with a reading from Psalm 40.

The Ministerial Alliance believes Jesus Christ is the Son of God; that He lived, died, and is resurrected; that lives are sacred; and they believe in the sanctity of the home and hold to traditional values.

Photos by Christy Porter