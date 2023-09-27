Students join VFW for Dignified Disposal of Unserviceable Flags

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

They came by bus and on foot, the fifth grade students from Licking, Raymondville and Success, and joined Veterans of the VFW Post 6337 and Auxiliary to participate in the Dignified Disposal of Unserviceable Flags last Wednesday.

Commander Billie Krewson greeted the gathering and began the ceremony, assisted by Harry Brevoort, Aaron Hall and Ron Ice, as they presented and performed a final inspection of unserviceable Flags of our Country for honorable retirement and proper disposal. A prayer and hand salute completed the ceremony.

Krewson also explained the meaning behind the Folds of the Flag.

Two large flags that had flown at the intersection of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. 32, along with 244 assorted sizes, military branch flags and POW/MIA flags were presented. Many of the flags are collected from the Flag Retirement Box located at Licking City Hall on Main Street.

Veterans Harry Brevoort, Ed Folger, Kyle Hale, Aaron Hall, Ron Ice and Virgil Zeller helped the students prevent the large flags from touching the ground, while Krewson separated them into manageable strips prior to them being placed into the fire. The Veterans would continue to properly dispose of the many remaining flags.

Krewson then directed the students into the VFW Hall where they enjoyed refreshments provided by the Auxiliary and served by Loretta “Cricket” Gann and Adonia Rask. Betty Ice assisted where needed. Introductions of the Veterans present and sharing of their service was made, along with introductions of auxiliary members and sharing of their familial relationship to servicemen.

Zeller urged the students to be grateful for what they have; food, home, clothing and school, as there are many children in other parts of the world that don’t have these things.

A question and answer session completed the program.

Photos by Christy Porter