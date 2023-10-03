Obituary – Tyler D. Flores

Tyler Douglas Flores was born September 16, 1994, in Columbia, Mo., to parents Doug Flores and Amanda (Freeman) Hayes.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Amanda & Darrell Hayes, of Licking, Doug Flores, of St. James, and Arth & Cheryl Brown, of Edgar Springs; three sisters, Lyndsey & Brandon Greenhalgh, of Vero Beach, Fla., Trish & David Francis, of Paris, Tenn., and Melissa Buckner, of Cabool; two brothers, Darrell Hayes, Jr., and Arth & Madrigal Brown of Illinois; his aunts and uncles, Celena Black, of Edgar Springs, Steve & Pat Buckner, of Licking, Ronda & John Fox, of Edgar Springs, Cheri Jones, of Cuba, Steve Black, of Rolla, Tony Black, of Edgar Springs, Sheila King, of Rolla, and Paula & Scott Watkins, of Rolla; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dale & Emalee Freeman and Jim & Mary Black; uncles, Gary Freeman, Jimmy Black and Dallas Black; aunt, Glendonna Ottaway; and his cousin, Shane Black, who wasn’t just his cousin but his best friend. I’m sure they’re up there together causing trouble.

Tyler started riding 4-wheelers as a 4-year-old on the Freeman farm. In fact, Grandpa Freeman bought him his first 4-wheeler. He fell in love with riding 4-wheelers and motorcycles, and if it broke down, he was quick to fix it. His pastime caused his mother and grandmother a lot of gray hairs, and caused his grandpa a lot of scoldings from his grandma. Tyler also loved to hunt and fish and stay at the cabin on the Freeman farm with his buddies. But most of all he loved spending time with family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews.

Tyler graduated from Licking High School in 2013. He took the state MAP testing his freshman year and made 100% on it, but wouldn’t go to accept his awards because he didn’t want his friends to know he was smart.

Tyler will be sadly missed and was loved very much.

A celebration of life will be held October 7, 2023, at the Salem Eagles Club, at 4 p.m. Burial will be at a later date beside his grandparents, Dale & Emalee Freeman, in Edgar Springs.

