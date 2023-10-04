Classifieds: October 5 – October 11, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

Garage Sale: Rain or shine. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 5, 6, 7th, 14092 Hwy C – 5 miles from town. Clothing: men’s jeans, women’s & teens’ various sizes. Craft & Scrapbooking supplies. Books, frames, fall & Christmas decorations, new candle warmers & holders, kitchen items, sm. Toaster oven, electric skillet, etc. Hunting items, turkey calls, decoys, gun scopes, air gun, camo blinds. Too much more to mention. L/40/1tp

Back Porch Antiques & Crafts Barn Sale/Multi-Family Yard Sale: 9-5 Saturday October 7th, 17302 Brushy Creek Road, Houston. Fall décor, crafts, and vintage. Lots of nice clothing and home décor. H/24/1tp

Garage Sale: 9am-5pm Oct. 5th, 6th, 7th, Joe Morrison, 107 Remington Circle, Houston, MO 65483, (417) 627-0270. Jewelry, golf, fishing, vintage games, dinnerware, sweatshirts, collectibles, and etc. H/24/1tp

Five Family Yard Sale: 8-2 Saturday, 707 Bryan Street. Name brand men’s and women’s clothes: Rock Revival, Under Armour, Nike, Pink. Fish bowl, household, movies, games, bird cage, miscellaneous. H/24/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: George O. White State Forest Nursery has several hourly positions available Monday-Friday. The starting wage is $15.56 per hour. Apply online at mdc.mo.gov and click on careers. If you do not have internet access, please call the nursery at the number below. Must be 18 years or older to apply. 14027 Shafer Road, Licking, MO 65542, 573-674-3229. H/23/2tc

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber LLC is looking for workers to build furniture frames. No experience needed. Call Monday – Thursday from 10 am – 3 pm to make an appointment for an interview and to fill out an application. 573-674-2080. H/22/4tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking. 417-260-5072. H/20/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Consumer Cellular: Switch and save up to $250/year on your talk, text and data. No contract and no hidden fees. Unlimited talk and text with flexible data plans. Premium nationwide coverage. 100% U.S. based customer service. For more information, call 1-833-218-3755. H/18/tfc

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

To Give Away:

To Give Away: LHS Fall Sports schedules at The Licking News office. L/36/tfn