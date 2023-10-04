By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

G-Ma Pam’s Rack Pack hosted their first annual Ride for a Reason & Poker Run on Saturday.

All proceeds from the event went to G-Ma Pam’s Rack Pack, a non-profit organization that assists local cancer patients with expenses associated with treatment.

Photos by Christy Porter

Kassi Ramsey and Amy and Scotty Richards, with other volunteers, helped organize the event, complete registration, and sold event t-shirts and hoodies.

Participants began gathering at Boiling Springs Resort around 9 a.m. and numbered 73, with 35 rigs leaving at 10 a.m. Side-by-Sides, 4-wheelers, jeeps, motorcycles, cars and trucks traversed the back roads, while playing the Poker Run along the way.

Having left Boiling Springs for the 4-hour ride, they traveled to Paddy Creek and then on to the Roby Saddle Club where they would share dinner. Moving forward, the next stop was at Pittman’s Store in Success, and the ride was concluded back at Boiling Springs Resort.

The Ride for a Reason contributed over $4,600 to the G-Ma Pam’s Rack Pack fund to assist local cancer patients. A donated X-Box was won by Dakota Decker for the best hand in the Poker Run. Decker graciously gave it back to be auctioned off to raise additional funds in the future.

Special thanks are given to the Roby Saddle Club for providing dinner for the participants.

Photos submitted