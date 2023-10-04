IECA Member Appreciation Day

Photo by Christy Porter
IECA employees, from left, Jason Greear, Jerry Bathon and Brady Shepherd were kept busy grilling the burgers for the member appreciation lunch.
Photo by Christy Porter
Joanette Notz (left) and Mikyla Bathon greeted IECA membership, offered them lunch, IECA hats, bags and pens, and helped them register for the $50 electric credit drawing. The winner of the Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association’s $50 electric credit was Bernadine Schultz, of Licking.
Photo by Shari Harris
Matt Ryberg delivered lunch with a smile to The Licking News Tuesday, as he and other associates shared their brown bag meals with area businesses on IECA Appreciation Day.