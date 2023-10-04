Lady Wildcats defeat Willow Springs

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

After the varsity Lady Wildcats took second to Willow Springs in the Cabool Tournament, and the JV Lady Wildcats finished second to them in the Licking JV Tournament, both teams were ready to redeem themselves when they traveled to Willow Springs Monday to face the Lady Bears.

Though the Freshmen squad lost their single set, 18-25, the rest of the evening belonged to Licking. Junior Varsity won in two straight sets, 25-22 and 25-23. The Varsity Lady ’Cats also won in straight sets, 3-0, with scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-22.

The Lady ’Cats finished out the previous week defeating a different squad of Lady Bears at the Sherman Hill Field House, the Conway Lady Bears. Thursday evening, the Freshmen won 25-16. Junior varsity won two straight sets, 25-12 and 25-12, and Varsity finished off the evening for a clean sweep, 25-2, 25-11 and 25-13.

The Licking girls were on the road earlier that week, playing the Steelville Lady Cardinals in a Tuesday night matchup. The junior varsity won in two straight sets, and the Varsity Lady ’Cats won 3-0, scoring 25-15, 25-10 and 25-15.

The Lady ’Cats were scheduled to play two consecutive matches at home this week, Summersville in a home match on Tuesday, and Dixon on Thursday. The annual LHS Volleyball Classic will be held Saturday, with matches being held simultaneously at the high school gymnasium and the FEMA building. It should be an excellent opportunity to see plenty of great high school volleyball.