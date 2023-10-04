MC Cruise-In ends for 2023

The weather was perfect and it was a beautiful night for the final cruise-in of 2023, where approximately 54 cyclists surrounded the Licking Sonic.

Brother Erin McConnell said a prayer in remembrance of two fellow bikers lost in the past year, Dennis Pewitt and Patricia Cummings, both of Salem. Their names will be added to the memorial side of the Cruise-In bulletin board. A special thanks is given to McConnell for the nice prayer.

This was the most successful toy drive ever. Between August and September, a combined total of over 171 toys and $340 were collected. There is now enough to possibly buy four bicycles this year.

The toys will bring joy to area children when they are distributed during the Christmas season. Last year there were over 100 little ones who received a toy, plus a girl and a boy were each gifted a new bicycle.

Everyone at the cruise-in went home with a door prize and there were three lucky winners from the toy drive that went home with special prizes. Chris Sharp, of Salem, won the big prize, a Harley-Davidson Mini BBQ grill; Jim Pearce, of Big Piney, won a milkshake maker; and Lisa Redd, of Salem, won a wash and wax kit.

The MC Cruise-In is held annually from April to September.

Photos by Sue Daniels