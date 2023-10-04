Obituary – Judith K. Goins

Judith Kay (Garrison) Goins, age 71 years, daughter of the late Loren & Zelta (York) Garrison, was born on October 20, 1951, in Houston, Missouri. She passed away September 30, 2023, at her home in Licking, Missouri. Judy grew up in Licking and graduated from Licking High School in 1969. She married Billie Lee Goins on November 27, 1970. To this union, two children were born, Bradley and Carrie.

Judy worked at Rawlings Sporting Goods Plant #7 until 1992, when the plant shut down operations. She then attended Metro Business College in Rolla, Missouri, where she received her certificate in business in May 1993. Judy was then hired at Texas County Mutual Insurance in Licking. Judy worked as office administrator at TCMI for 30 years. Her health kept her from reaching her retirement in December.

Judy enjoyed visiting with those who entered the places where she worked.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-niece always made her smile. They were her pride and joy.

Our favorite memories of her were going all over the area to visit family and friends. Judy could always tell you about how all our past generations were pieced together. She never sugar coated the way things were.

Judy was a person who loved her four-legged fuzzy companions. Each puppy was her baby. She spoiled them almost more than her grandkids.

She was a lifelong Elvis Presley and George Strait fan. You always knew you were in her office from all the George Strait pictures and posters on the wall.

Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents, Loren and Zelta; sister, Cathy Garrison; maternal grandparents, Cyrus and Lydia York; paternal grandparents, Jess Garrison and Gladys and Marvin Krewson; and stepdaughter, Mary Jane Parker.

Judy is survived by her son, Bradley Goins (Jeannie) of Houston; daughter, Carrie Gifford (Sam) of Licking; stepson, William Lee Goins of Americus, Ga.; grandchildren, Dylan Goins (Allie), Lauren Gifford, Mindy Groff (Braeden), Evan, Josephine, and Layney Gifford; three great-grandchildren, Reed, Zoey, and Rinley; niece, Chantel Garrison; and great-niece, Sophia; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Judy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service for Judy will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Boone Creek Baptist Church, with Bro. Robert Gifford officiating. Pallbearers are Dylan Goins, Evan Gifford, Lauren Gifford, Mindy Groff, Josephine Gifford, Layney Gifford, and Jimmy Rogers. Honorary Pallbearers are Cliff York, David Branson and Brad Wallace. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.