By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking R-VIII students of all ages gathered with faculty, staff and community members for the annual national “See You at the Pole” prayer meeting, joining millions of students across the nation and the world on Wednesday.

“There is real power in prayer, and there is certainly power in millions of believers lifting up prayers as we ask for continued grace, supplication, intercession, and give praise to our Good and Wonderful Father,” said FCA Coordinator Cole Roark.

This year’s theme for the national event, “Wholehearted,” is taken from Jeremiah 29:13, “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” (KJV)

“See You at the Pole” began with a small group of teenagers in Burleson, Texas, in 1990. The event has continued to grow worldwide, and has been held in Licking for approximately 20-years.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Captains shared selected scriptures and prayer with the gathered students at the high school. Allie Decker presented John 13:34-35; Jaxon Kuhn read Hebrews 13:1-3; Silas Antle gave Ephesians 2:8-9; Lily Godi provided 1 John 4:19 and Logan Gorman offered Romans 8:18.

Roark closed the gathering with a grateful and heartfelt prayer.