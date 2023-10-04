Wildcat Baseball has 6-0 week

By Coach Harv Antle

LICKING 28, STOUTLAND 0

STOUTLAND, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats had their way with the Tigers on Monday night at Stoutland, coasting to a 28-0 victory in three innings.

Karson Walker was the recipient of the generous run support on the mound for Licking. The sophomore threw a complete game, allowed one hit and fanned six.

Walker also picked up a pair of hits and scored four runs for Licking. Rusty Buckner doubled twice and drove in four runs, Keyton Cook cranked a grand slam and collected six RBIs, Kale Cook chipped in with two hits and four runs-batted-in, while Garrett Gorman and Kannon Buckner recorded two-hit nights.

The win was Licking’s third in a row. The Wildcats raised their fall mark to 11-5.

LICKING 9, PLATO 1

LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats started slowly on Tuesday night but got the offense going in the third inning and rolled to a 9-1 win over the Plato Eagles at Deer Lick Park.

Austin Stephens pitched a complete game for the Wildcats. The senior right hander allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out six.

Silas Antle went 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Licking. Karson Walker singled and scored twice, Rusty Buckner doubled and drove in a run, and Kannon Buckner had a hit and a run-batted-in.

Keyton Cook capped the scoring for Licking with a 3-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. The win was Licking’s fourth straight and raised the Wildcats’ record to 12-5.

Licking won the JV game 14-1 in three innings.

Nate Gambill and Cole McCloy combined on the mound for the win.

Conway Adey sparked the Licking offense as he was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Jordan Ritz ripped a 2-run double and singled, Jaxon Kuhn hit a 2-run single, and Robbie James singled and drove in two runs.

LICKING 14, DIXON 2

LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats run ruled the Dixon Bulldogs in five innings, 14-2, on Thursday night at Deer Lick Park.

Licking led 11-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Rusty Buckner blasted a 3-run home run over the scoreboard in right to end the game. The Wildcats played from in front all night, scoring five runs in the first and second innings.

Keyton Cook picked up the win on the mound for Licking. The senior went three and two-thirds innings and allowed two runs on one hit and fanned eight.

Isaac Rinne got the last out of the fourth, working out of a bases-loaded jam, and then turned things over to Karson Walker who pitched a scoreless fifth.

Buckner finished the night with two hits and four runs-batted-in to lead Licking (13-5) offensively. Silas Antle knocked in a run and recorded two hits while Kale Cook stroked a 2-run double. Kannon Buckner and Garrett Gorman each contributed two RBIs.

Licking edged Dixon 7-6 in the JV game. The victory raised the JV record to 7-2 for the fall.

Isaac Rinne, Benton Corley, Conway Adey and Cole McCloy all saw time on the mound for Licking. Rinne was awarded the win while McCloy was credited with the save after striking out the side in the top of the fifth.

Rinne registered a 2-for-3 night at the plate and drove in a run. Corley tripled, singled, and scored twice; Jaxon Kuhn singled and drove in a run; and Adey singled and scored twice.

LICKING 8, NORWOOD 4

NORWOOD, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats traveled to Norwood on Friday night and picked up an 8-4 victory.

Jordan Ritz was the winning pitcher for Licking in relief of starter Karson Walker. Walker went the first three innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out two.

Ritz worked the final four frames. He was touched for two runs on four hits, fanned two, and walked two.

In the game, Licking’s defense turned four double plays in support of the pitchers. The win raised the Wildcat’s record to 14-5.

Offensively, Licking collected 10 hits in the contest. Kannon Buckner and Silas Antle led the way with two hits each while Austin Stephens drove in a pair of runs. Keyton Cook and Garrett Gorman each scored two runs.

Licking made it a sweep on the night with an 11-0 triumph in the JV game. Conway Adey picked up the win with a sparkling complete-game effort that featured 11 strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

Isaac Rinne tripled and singled for the winners in addition to driving in two runs. Cole McCloy went 2-for-3 with a run-batted-in, Jordan Ritz cracked an RBI double, Benton Corley singled and scored three runs while Jaxon Kuhn, Robbie James, Kobye Dunigan and Gavin Buckner all singled.

LICKING 17, ALTON 0

LICKING, Mo. – Licking hosted Alton on Saturday at Deer Lick Park and extinguished the Comets 17-0 in three innings.

Silas Antle got the win on the mound. The senior tossed three innings of two-hit ball, fanned five and walked one.

Kellar Davis paced the offense with a double, a triple and four RBIs. Rusty Buckner and Keyton Cook each collected a pair of hits and four RBIs, Kale Cook went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Garrett Gorman had a pair of hits, and Logan Gorman singled and drove in a run.

LICKING 14, GAINESVILLE 4

LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats banged out 13 hits and scored 14 runs on their way to a 14-4 win over the Gainesville Bulldogs in six innings on Saturday at Deer Lick Park.

The contest was the end of a long week of baseball for the Wildcats that included six games in six days. Licking ran the table and won all six.

Rusty Buckner took the mound for Licking in the finale of the week. He posted six innings, allowed four runs on four hits and struck out nine for the win.

Buckner also helped his cause at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance that included a double and a 2-run home run.

Keyton Cook also swung a big stick with a three-hit game and two runs-batted-in. Kale Cook crushed a 3-run home run and collected three hits to finish with four RBIs, Karson Walker chipped in with two hits and two runs scored, and Kannon Buckner added a run-scoring double.

Overall, Licking ran its winning streak to eight games and improved to 16-5 on the season. The Wildcats finish the fall schedule this week with home games against St. Elizabeth on Monday and Richland on Tuesday.