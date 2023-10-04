XC Wildcats run in Mtn. Grove meet

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

The Wildcat Cross Country runners ran Tuesday, September 26, at Mountain Grove. One high school athlete and three junior high racers medaled. The Junior High team won the meet by 13 points.

Levi Stout was the lone medalist for the high school runners, finishing in third place with a time of 20:05.67. Ethan Stout followed, with a time of 22:57.61; Dominick Donley ran it in 23:57.21; Titus Scavone 25:13.51; Zachary Liveoak 25:32.95; and Seyrena Carter 38:51.03.

Junior high boys earning medals included Colin Kuhn, 4th place, 9:53.61; Jett Sullins, 6th place, 10:05.21; and Jeffery Alkire, 8th place, 10:07.57. Also finishing in the top 20 were Parker Huff, 16th, 10:35.52; Keirum O’Daniel, 17th, 10:41.45; and Gage Mesger, 18th, 10:44.66. Logan Kuhn finished in 11:15.44; Dawsynn Moore, 11:16.09; Trey Gambill 14:16.04; and for the girls’ team, Kaylynn Rinne, 14:28.58; and Olivia Clayton, 14:57.99.

The Licking Cross Country team will host their only home event of the season this week; the Wildcat Cross Country Invitational Meet will be held Thursday, October 5, at the cross country course at Deer Lick Park in Licking.