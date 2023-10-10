Obituary – Harry H.B. Coplin

Harry H. B. Coplin, age 80, of Rolla, passed from this life on Monday, October 2, 2023, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Rolla.

Harry was born January 6, 1943, in St. Louis, a son to the late Garvin and Dorothy (Cooper) Holloway.

Harry grew up in Edgar Springs and the Rolla area. Following high school, he joined the United States Air Force where he served as a mechanic and then later as an Air Traffic Controller for the remainder of his 20-year military career. He served two tours in Vietnam.

Harry earned his B.S. degree in Psychology from Lincoln University in Jefferson City. Harry also worked in the law enforcement field and served as a youth counselor for troubled teen boys in juvenile detention centers in Fulton and Cabool.

He was married to Judy Sumption and had two children with her. They later divorced. On June 30, 1976, Harry was united in marriage to Donna (Hontz) Purinton who brought six children to the marriage. She preceded him in death.

Harry enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved animals of all kinds. He raised Quarter Horses for many years and was a member of AQHA. He was a beekeeper and belonged to a bee club in Rolla. Harry always enjoyed raising a garden. He was a member of VFW Post 2025 in Rolla.

In addition to his parents and his spouse, Donna, Harry was preceded in death by his eldest stepson, Mitchell Bryan Wells.

He will be deeply missed by his surviving family which includes his children, Robert Coplin of Sacramento, Calif., and Patty Coleman of Rancho Cordova, Calif.; his five stepchildren, Shelly (John) Gorman of Harrisonville, Leslie (Darrin Sutton) Coverdell of Rolla, Kaylan (Danny) Friend of Newburg, Mike (Kelly) Wells of Edgar Springs, Carla Dixon of Eldon, and daughter-in-law, Teryna Wells of Harrisonville; 18 grandchildren, Amber and Jennifer Thurman, Christopher, John and Steven Coleman, Shawn and Daniel Coverdell, Kristen Thompson, Dustin and Dalton Friend, Jym Nolan, Chad Jennings, Kelsey Casto, Dillon Gorman, Tasarah Wells, Sydney Stevens, and Spencer and Zoey Dixon; 17 great-grandchildren, Jesse, Austin, Sara, Taylor, Trevor, Jace, Dayton, Maddox, Dawson, Thomas, Jaxten, Duke, Sophie, Memphis, Kennedy, Aimee and Sophia, as well as three great-great-grandchildren, Barrett, Tate and Colson.

A Celebration of Harry’s life will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Payne Cemetery in Concordia, Mo.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Stroke Association (www.americanstroke.org) or checks can be mailed to American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-06902.