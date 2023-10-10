Obituary – Judy (Floyd) Crafford

Judy (Floyd) Crafford was born August 10, 1944, in Dent County, Mo., to Omer and Beulah (Holland) Floyd. She passed away October 7, 2023, at Stonecrest Care Center in Viburnum, Mo., at the age of 79.

Judy graduated from Licking High School in 1963. She worked for a short time in Washington D.C. as a fingerprint clerk, went on to work at Rolla as a laundry mart manager, and in St. Louis as an office clerk for a bread company. There she met her husband Phil Crafford, who preceded her in death in 2007. During her marriage she worked in factories and eventually did house cleaning where she made close friends.

Judy and Phil lived near Poplar Bluff on their farm by Stringtown until she entered Licking Residential Care on February 11, 2019, with dementia.

Judy is survived by ten siblings, Vernetta (Carl) Nelson, of Salem, Erma (Mike) Martin, of Mt. View, Norma (Gary) Gorman, of Licking, Steve Floyd, of Joplin, Trish (Mike) Gorman, of Licking, Stan (Lori) Floyd, of Houston, Leta (Tom) Malott, of Doniphan, Penny (Stan) Coday, of Seymour, Angel Floyd, of Cabool, and Tony (Stephanie) Floyd, of Salem; two aunts, Cledith Hubbs and Eleanor Holland; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, as well as many cousins.

Two couples were very special after Phil’s death, Lanona and her late husband Clayton Crafford, of Fisk; and neighbors, Vera and late husband Mac Emmons, of Poplar Bluff.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phil; and a sister, Mary Louise, who died at six months.

She was a very generous and much-loved sister who enjoyed being married and living on their farm.

Thanks and appreciation to those who worked with her at all three homes, especially Stonecrest, where she lived for the past year. The hospice individuals were wonderful as well. You do such important work.

A visitation for Judy will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Floyd and Brother Mike Gorman officiating. Interment will follow at Patterson Cemetery. Pallbearers are Tony Floyd, Stan Floyd, Rawley Gorman, Josh Gorman, Shane Martin and Nathan Cummins. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.