Aunt Kay’s Place celebrates Grand Opening

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Aunt Kay’s Place celebrated a Grand Opening on Saturday with sweet treats and a gift certificate drawing; this was in addition to her delicious daily luncheon special, salad bar, offerings of deli-style sandwiches and ice cream desserts.

Kay Sullins opened Aunt Kay’s Place last fall and wished to celebrate a year of serving diners a wide selection of good food and to show her appreciation for their patronage.

“We are a hometown style café, and we enjoy the camaraderie that is shared between us and our customers,” said Sullins.

Booths allow for more private dining, but often several groups are found seated at the larger tables. One can expect greetings not only from Sullins and her friendly staff, which regularly include Andrea Scheer, Sullins’ grandson, Trevor Richards, and her sister, Carolyn Daniel, but also from other diners. It’s a place where everybody knows your name.

After eating his lunch, diner Holden Henry, with assistance from Scheer, drew the tickets for prize gift certificates: Tony Cook won the $25 certificate; Teri Yigithas won the $10 certificate; and Dalton Henry won the $5 certificate, his daughter, Lily, helped him claim the prize.

Located at the Friendly Village Shopping Center, they are open Tuesday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and also serve dinner specials these two days; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Daily specials and special events, such as fish fries and live music are posted at Aunt Kay’s Place Facebook page, or they may be reached at 417-260-1065.

Aunt Kay’s Place may also be contacted for special events and as a private party venue.

Photos by Christy Porter