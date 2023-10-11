Classifieds October 12 – October 18, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

Yard Sale: Oct. 13th, 14th, and 15th, 21011 Scenic Road, Summersville, Mo., watch for signs. Four piece oak bedroom set, oak entertainment center, square table 4 ft. by 4 ft. with two black benches, maple end table, baby high chair, vhs and dvd’s, walkers and canes, electric dryer (works but doesn’t dry), horse collars, miscellaneous tools, transfer tank, chain binders, wood bar stools, aluminum nesting boxes, milk crates, two radio flyer wagons, pig hut, antique sun wood cook stove, bottle jacks, tail lights for pickups, dishes, pots and pans, electric fence charger, men shirts, some really nice and pants. Some of the items, but will be more!! H/25/1tp

Moving/Estate Sale: 8 am – dark, October 14th, 6055 Highway Z, Houston, Doris Altom. Rain or shine. Numerous household appliances, tons of gardening and farming tools, pull-out couch, dresser, curio cabinet, fishing/outdoor gear, power/shop tools, all kinds, canning supplies, antique jars and bottles and much more. H/25/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: WW Ranch Swap and Sell Homestead Market, 8386 West Highway 32, Salem, MO 65560. October 14, 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. Farm Animals – Produce – Honey – Jellies – Baked Goods and more. 573-247-5177. L/41/1tp

For Sale: Home high above the Big Piney River, near Houston. 2BR/2BA, 3 acres, $365K. Call 417-967-0660. H/25/1tp

For Sale: “Plain and Simple Fare”: Old fashioned bread made like your grandmother used to make. Scratch made — hand kneaded — butter wherever I can use it. Flavors, varieties and styles will change every week. Prices are from $6 – $10 per loaf. Special orders will be considered. If you are interested in hearing what is in the oven, call 417-596-0423. Located in Houston. H/25/1tp

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Wanted:

Wanted: I’m looking for old Licking advertising and newsworthy objects of interest from the early 1800s to the 1900s. Please call the museum at 573-674-4799 on Mondays or Tuesdays from 11-5 or 417-260-1078 any day and leave a message describing what you have. Thank you. L/41/1tp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Licking Residential is taking applications for different positions. Come by 225 W. Highway 32, Licking, and pick up an application. Must pass drug test. L/41/1tc

Help Wanted: Smith Lumber LLC is looking for workers to build furniture frames. No experience needed. Call Monday – Thursday from 10 am – 3 pm to make an appointment for an interview and to fill out an application. 573-674-2080. H/22/4tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Looking for a lady to share rent. Furnished home, one child is fine. Call 573-889-7659. H/25/1tp

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking. 417-260-5072. H/20/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

