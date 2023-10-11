Cruise-In for a good cause

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Current River Cruisers of Salem, Mo., held a “Cruise into Montauk” Car Show Friday evening as a kick-off to the Rose Holland Trout Derby held over the weekend.

Attendees enjoyed showing and viewing classic cars and trucks, classic rock music, door prizes and a homemade chili dinner, all on a donation basis.

There were 52 registered vehicles, with at least 75 vehicles counted in participation. All proceeds from the event in the amount of $1,950 were donated to the American Heart Association.

“We were very pleased with the turnout,” said Mary Jo Cook, on behalf of the Current River Cruisers. “We had good weather, it was a lot of fun, and we got to meet some really neat people.

“Kenny Ellis started the cruise-in many years ago. The event held special meaning as he had a heart condition. On his deathbed he requested that we keep it going. We have kept that promise thus far.”

The trophy for Montauk Park Choice (chosen by Montauk State Park staff) was Jim Stevens with a 1957 Chevy pick-up.

Longest Distance Driven trophy went to Eddie Rush, who came 70 miles from Mtn. View, with his 1956 Ford pick-up.

The 50/50 Drawing winner was Jim Stanfast.

The first 50 registered vehicles received Dash Plaques and the winners of the Silent Auction took home some great items.

Photos by Christy Porter