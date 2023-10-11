In this edition: October 12, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Licking United Methodist Church will be holding their Fall Festival October 14.

A large estate auction will be held on Saturday by Buckner & Gately Auction Service, starting at 9 a.m.

This weekend the Ozarks Older Iron Club will be holding a Fall Show and Tractor Pull in Cabool.

The Texas County Republican Party will be sponsoring a Big Rally on October 19; bring your lawn chairs!

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food; HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

Award winning Christian music artist Mark Bishop filled Abounding Hope Church with praise.

Donations may still be made at Lewis & Sons Service to benefit Josh Camenisch.

The 50th year celebration at the Licking Senior Center has been rescheduled for November 4; see details and more in Senior Center Happenings.

The Licking Chamber of Commerce is planning upcoming Christmas festivities, and they made a much-appreciated donation to the Licking City/Rural Fire Department.

In preparation for cooler weather, Lindy Mondy has submitted a recipe for “Slow Cooker Creamy Tortellini Soup.”

Plan now to see October’s “ring of fire” eclipse on October 14.

Register now for the 2023 Missouri Master Gardeners Conference being held this weekend.

Texas County Memorial Hospital has provided the TCMH Board Report.

Dr. Graham Colditz tells how to “Score Big with a Healthier Approach to Game Day Snacks” in this month’s For Your Health.

Phelps Health shares a retiree’s battle with breast cancer.

Licking R-VIII sports schedules and the Mizzou Football schedule are listed.

Missouri S & T Miners pick up their first win.

Drury Panthers finish 6th at The Battle for the Belt in Arkansas.

MoState is knocked to 1-4 by NDSU.

Mizzou Tigers are no longer undefeated.

LRFD firefighter Bobbie Liveoak reminds us this is “National Fire Prevention Week” in this month’s Behind the Red.

Are you ready? Missouri’s “Shakeout” earthquake drill is coming October 19.

Rick Mansfield explains the benefit of being the first to say, “I Smell the River” in Reflections from the Road. Scott Hamilton asks, “Does AI Impact Our Thoughts?”

State Senator Karla Eslinger has been “Traveling the 33rd.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation presents preliminary data on the new firearms early antlerless portion of deer season.

Cover crops can benefit pollinators and wildlife, says the University of Missouri Extension.

MoDOT reminds drivers, “Cooler nights bring increased wild animal movement.”

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking City/Rural Fire Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

