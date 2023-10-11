JH Boys XC win Licking Wildcat Invitational

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

The annual Licking Wildcat Invitational Cross Country Meet was held Thursday, October 5, at the cross country course surrounding Deer Lick Park. Three members of the Junior High Boys’ team and one member of the High School Boys’ team medaled and the Junior High Boys’ Team won their race.

Colin Kuhn led junior high runners with a third place finish at 10:25.37; Jett Sullins finished in seventh at 10:44.55; and Jeffery Alkire was ninth at 10:48.34.

Levi Stout medaled with his seventh place finish in the Varsity Boys race, with a time of 18:28.63.

A total of 225 runners from seventeen schools competed in the event.

On Monday, October 9, the team traveled to Dixon where four junior high runners and one high school runner medaled. Keirum O’Daniel (tenth, 12:31.67) joined Kuhn (fourth, 11:39.64), Sullins (seventh, 12:00.79) and Alkire (eighth, 12:23.77) to medal.

Levi Stout finished eighth in the varsity race, with a time of 18:42.43.