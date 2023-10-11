Lady ’Cats win LHS Volleyball Classic

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

This year’s LHS Volleyball Classic was a round robin format, with seven teams competing in a full day tournament on Saturday. Each team played six matches, best two of three. Licking lost one set during the tournament, dropping the first set to Willow Springs in their final match of the day, 21-25, but coming back to win the next two straight, 25-19 and 26-24, to claim the win. Salem, Houston, Eminence, Summersville and Cabool all fell to the Lady Wildcats in two straight sets each.

Thursday, October 5, Licking faced Frisco League foe Dixon in a home match. The Lady ’Cat C Team split two sets, losing a tight one, 27-29, then coming back with a decisive 25-9 win.

The JV ladies won their match in two sets, 25-10 and 26-24.

The Licking Varsity squad left nothing to doubt as they conquered the Lady Bulldogs, 25-14, 25-10 and 25-9. Senior Hannah Medlock scored her 1000th kill during the contest as well.

On Tuesday, October 3, Licking volleyball hosted the Lady Wildcats of Summersville. Varsity won in three straight sets, 25-13, 25-22, and 25-13. The Junior Varsity girls also won their match, winning in two straight sets.