LHS Cheer Squad competes

The LHS Cheerleaders competed in the 2023 MCCA St. Louis Regional on Saturday. The cheerleaders worked hard to prepare for the event and performed well, finishing sixth in the high-level competition. Above, from left, front row: Hannah Beasley, Ava Walker, Peyton Taylor, December Maxey, Paige Kilby, Calyn Huff and Emalee Breeden; second row: Coach Briana Link, Jamie Fike, Nicole Paolella, Josie Gifford and Lena Parrish; and back row: Jada Lay, Reece Lozoya, Gwen Campbell, Samara Karnes, Ashlee Umfleet and Coach Rebecca Taylor.