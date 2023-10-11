“Making Memories”

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

More memories were made at the 60th Annual Rose Holland Trout Derby this past weekend at Montauk State Park with a great turnout and beautiful weather.

“A great time was had by all and there was wonderful participation in all the activities at the park,” shared Darlene Griffith, Co-Coordinator.

Activities included a car show, nature bingo, a flea market and bake sale, nature walks, games, a kids inflatable, an auction and live entertainment.

The event began in 1964, in honor of Roosevelt “Rose” Holland, a resident of the surrounding area and long time employee at Montauk State Park, who died of a heart attack. The derby is held as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

Participation and fundraising continue to grow with each passing year. This year’s goal was $15,000, which was exceeded with a total of $15,490.30, surpassing last year’s total by $318. The Current River Cruisers Club gave a donation of $1,950 raised at the “Cruise into Montauk” Car Show held Friday evening.

Lisa Meagher, an American Heart Association representative, was in attendance again this year and expressed the AHA’s appreciation for 60-years of giving to the organization.

“Thank you to all who attended and all the volunteers who helped make it a wonderful weekend,” expressed Griffith.

Thank you Darlene and all the coordinators for another successful fundraiser.

Achieving this year’s goal were 722 fishing tags sold on Saturday, and 396 on Sunday.

Tagged fish caught were 40; lunkers caught were 8, with no one local catching a lunker; Bill King caught the Men’s Heaviest at 5.4 lbs.; Lisa Brenneke caught Women’s Heaviest at 2.11 lbs.; and Heston Parsons caught the brown trout at 2.9 lbs.

Kids’ stringer placement was: first place-Kason Drysdale, 7 lbs.; second place-Cruz Derousse, 6.10 lbs.; third place-Logan Fleener, 5.10 lbs.; and fourth place-Brady Towry, 5.7 lbs.

Trenton Courtwright took Slippery Liz I and Bill King took Slippery Liz II.

Attendance prizes and silent auction winners also walked away with some great and unique items.