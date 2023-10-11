Petition drive in Texas County re: SB190

A petition is being circulated in Texas County seeking the 560 signatures necessary to allow voters to choose whether the County will take advantage of Senate Bill 190.

Senate Bill 190 allows counties in the State of Missouri to exempt senior citizens from increases in property tax liabilities on primary residences.

Recent increases in real estate values have resulted in significant jumps in property tax liabilities to property owners in Missouri. A reassessment of a home can potentially price someone on a fixed income out of meeting their tax obligations, and result in them losing their home.

Several counties have adopted measures to freeze the property tax liability for senior citizens, and the organizers of the petition drive are hoping to give the voters of Texas County the opportunity to make the decision for themselves, instead of allowing the Texas County Commission to choose.

The petition reads, “We, the undersigned, citizens and registered voters of Texas County, respectfully order that the following question be placed on the official ballot. For acceptance or rejection, at the next general election to be held on the 2nd day of April 2024: Shall the County of Texas exempt senior citizens from increases in the property tax liability due on such senior citizens’ primary residence? Yes No

Voters who wish to sign the petition or who would like more information may contact Timothy Tippit at 573-674-4155.