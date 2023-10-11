RJO keeps on giving

The Restorative Justice Organization at South Central Correctional Center continues to support community organizations. Recently birthday gifts for the children in Texas County Foster Care (pictured above) and Dent County Foster Care were delivered for their enjoyment. Two quilts and a rag rug were given for a benefit in Cabool. A t-shirt quilt was given to the Fordland High School and stocking hats for kids at North Wood R-4, Oak Hill R-1, Dent-Phelps R-3 and Green Forest R-2 in Dent County. The Salem Pregnancy and Resource Center received a quilt, as did the Missouri Community Betterment organization for a state auction, and the University of Missouri Extension in Shannon County also received two quilts.

Photos submitted