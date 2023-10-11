Wildcats wrap up fall season at 18-5
LICKING 6, ST. ELIZABETH 0
LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats blanked the St. Elizabeth Hornets 6-0 on Monday night at Deer Lick Park.
Licking senior Keyton Cook tossed six innings of no-hit ball and fanned 10 for the win. Austin Stephens pitched the seventh and preserved the shoutout and no hitter.
The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the third on a Rusty Buckner RBI single and a Silas Antle RBI double. Licking added some insurance in the sixth. The key blow was a 2-run double from Kellar Davis. In the inning, Licking scored four runs to put the game away.
Davis paced the offense with three hits for Licking. Kale Cook went 2-for-3 while Logan Gorman and Garrett Gorman enjoyed 1-for-2 evenings.
The victory was Licking’s ninth in a row. The Wildcats raised their fall record to 17-5.
The JV Wildcats won their final contest of the fall with a 5-4 decision over St. Elizabeth.
Cole McCloy got the win on the mound in relief of starter Isaac Rinne. Conway Adey singled in the game-winner in the bottom of the fifth for Licking.
Rinne and McCloy both recorded a hit and a run scored for the winners. Other ’Cats with hits included Jordan Ritz, Jaxon Kuhn, Robbie James and Gavin Buckner, as Licking finished with an overall record of 9-2.
LICKING 13, RICHLAND 0
LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats closed the fall season on Tuesday night with a 13-0 win over Richland at Deer Lick Park.
The win was the tenth consecutive victory for Licking. The Wildcats final record was 18-5.
Karson Walker was Licking’s winning pitcher. The sophomore went five innings and permitted just two hits while striking out 10.
Walker also turned in a solid performance at the plate with two hits, two runs scored, and two runs-batted-in for the winners. Silas Antle drilled a 2-run homer, Kellar Davis went 2-for-3, and Austin Stephens was 1-for-1 with three runs scored and two RBIs.