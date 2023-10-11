Wildcats wrap up fall season at 18-5

LICKING 6, ST. ELIZABETH 0

LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats blanked the St. Elizabeth Hornets 6-0 on Monday night at Deer Lick Park.

Licking senior Keyton Cook tossed six innings of no-hit ball and fanned 10 for the win. Austin Stephens pitched the seventh and preserved the shoutout and no hitter.

The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the third on a Rusty Buckner RBI single and a Silas Antle RBI double. Licking added some insurance in the sixth. The key blow was a 2-run double from Kellar Davis. In the inning, Licking scored four runs to put the game away.

Davis paced the offense with three hits for Licking. Kale Cook went 2-for-3 while Logan Gorman and Garrett Gorman enjoyed 1-for-2 evenings.

The victory was Licking’s ninth in a row. The Wildcats raised their fall record to 17-5.

The JV Wildcats won their final contest of the fall with a 5-4 decision over St. Elizabeth.

Cole McCloy got the win on the mound in relief of starter Isaac Rinne. Conway Adey singled in the game-winner in the bottom of the fifth for Licking.

Rinne and McCloy both recorded a hit and a run scored for the winners. Other ’Cats with hits included Jordan Ritz, Jaxon Kuhn, Robbie James and Gavin Buckner, as Licking finished with an overall record of 9-2.

LICKING 13, RICHLAND 0

LICKING, Mo. – The Licking Wildcats closed the fall season on Tuesday night with a 13-0 win over Richland at Deer Lick Park.

The win was the tenth consecutive victory for Licking. The Wildcats final record was 18-5.

Karson Walker was Licking’s winning pitcher. The sophomore went five innings and permitted just two hits while striking out 10.

Walker also turned in a solid performance at the plate with two hits, two runs scored, and two runs-batted-in for the winners. Silas Antle drilled a 2-run homer, Kellar Davis went 2-for-3, and Austin Stephens was 1-for-1 with three runs scored and two RBIs.