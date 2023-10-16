Obituary – Tony Driskill

Tony Driskill, age 56, of Raymondville, Mo., passed away on October 14, 2023. Tony was born on March 2, 1967, in Upland, Calif., to Roy Edward and Geraldine Catherine (Archer) Driskill.

Tony is preceded in death by his mother, Gerrie Driskill. He is survived by his wife, Candy; son, Gabriel; daughter, Erica Siegel (Stacey); granddaughter, Lilly; twin sister, Terrie Nakamura (Karl); sister, Tina Mason; in-laws, Frank and Deb McKee; sisters-in-law, Heather Elledge (Jason) and Katelinn McKee; brother-in-law, Buster McKee (Melissa), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Tony touched so many lives with his advice, knowledge and a quality that was all his own. He could be brutally honest but with love and to show you to make a different decision next time. He always said to always take responsibility for any mistake and work to fix it.

He taught his son to hold doors for everyone behind you, help elderly people with their groceries and always respect women.

Per his wishes, Tony was cremated. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net<http://www.foxfh.net>.