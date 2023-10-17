Obituary – Albert C. Niewoehner

Albert C. Niewoehner was born on February 27, 1935, and joined the angels on September 30, 2023.

Al is survived by his loving wife, Judith Niewoehner. He was the adoring father of Christopher, Daniel, Richard, Patricia and the late Curtis, Mary Ann and Michael; the beloved grandfather of Ashley and Chase; the cherished brother of the late Harry Niewoehner Jr. (Joyce); and the dear uncle of David and John Niewoehner, Carla Zeilmann, Rhonda Liesenfeld and the late Christine Niewoehner.

He was a proud member of IBEW Local One for 69-years. Big Al was the absolute best around and a pal to all who knew him, the sweetest soul who loved his wife, family, and fur babies, Miss and Sis, more than words can express. A special thanks to his friends and caregivers at the Houston House.

A memorial service for Albert will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Wilhite Cemetery, near his home, with Father Rayappa Chinnabathini officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.