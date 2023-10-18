Coming Events October 19, 2023

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 19.

ART ON THE ROCK

A “Rock Your Pumpkin” art class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. or an autumnal still-life Sip ‘n Paint class from 6 to 9 p.m., with Patty at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Friday, October 20. Contact Roger at 573-247-6865 to reserve a seat.

HAUNTING AT THE MILL

A Haunting at the Mill will be held at Montauk State Park on Saturday, October 21. Show times are 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. with a limit of 45 guests per show. See a presentation of history from a unique perspective! This is a family event.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter DAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, October 21. Visitors are welcome. For more information, leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

SIDE-BY-SIDE RIDE FUNDRAISER

The Licking Rural Fire Department and the Licking Senior Center will hold a Side-by-Side Ride Fundraiser with line-up at 9:30 a.m. at the Licking Senior Center on Saturday, October 28.

ARC BLOOD DRIVE

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Parish Hall, 222 W. Hwy. 32, on Monday, October 30. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter LICKING to schedule an appointment.

GUN AND QUILT RAFFLE

The Fleet Reserve Association FRA Branch 364 is holding a Gun, Quilt and Large Ceramic Planter Raffle. The raffles are in support of college scholarships. For more information call David Herndon at 417-967-0661.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information and confirmation of classes call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is October 19.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or receive a gift subscription to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.