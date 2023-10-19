In this edition: October 19, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

New Life Free Will Baptist Church will host Final Authority in concert on October 22, and will be holding a revival with speaker Doyle Williamson October 27 through October 29.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm; and Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

The Rotary Club of Salem Mouse Race Event will be held October 28, along with a Cake & Pie Bake Auction!

A gift subscription to The Licking News is a gift that continues giving for an entire year.

The Licking City/Rural Fire Department and the Licking Bridge Builders are teaming up for a fundraiser Side-by-Side Ride October 28 and the Licking Senior Center will be holding a 50th year celebration at the center on November 4; see details and more in Senior Center Happenings.

The Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe recently performed at the Licking Senior Center and was enjoyed by attendees.

Licking United Methodist Church held their Fall Festival with great crafts, gift ideas, home décor and food!

Licking Residential Care is holding a fundraising raffle of a quilt made by the residents.

Danny Hurt was chosen as the October Staff Member at Licking R-VIII at the Board of Education meeting on Monday; that and more information in their board report this week.

An official preliminary competition for Miss America, the Miss Southern Missouri Pageant, will be held October 21.

See how you can help support “A Cozy CASA Christmas.”

Flu season is coming and the Texas County Health Department can assist with vaccinations.

Lee Ann Akins, Branch Librarian, updates us on new items at the Licking Library Branch, announces a gift card winner and shares other important information and activities.

An easy recipe for a busy fall evening, Lindy Mondy has submitted “New York Tuna Melt.”

Texas County Memorial Hospital has awarded the first Sunflower Award.

Read how Texas County 911 handles “The Fire” emergency call.

Author Bryan Golden offers tips on “Managing Stress.”

Licking R-VIII sports schedules and the Mizzou Football schedule are listed.

A big gamble sparks a big finish for the Missouri S & T Miners at SBU.

Drury Panthers finish fifth at the Panther Invitational.

Missouri State kicker Owen Rozanc is named MVFC Newcomer of the Week.

Mizzou Tigers beat Kentucky 38-21 in comeback.

The St. Louis Cardinals Dominican Republic complex was broken into by a group of armed thieves.

The Nissan Hyper Adventure has been unveiled.

Halloween’s Irish twist begins with “Stingy Jack;” read the rest of the story.

Rick Mansfield attends a pie supper and comes away with a new perspective on “Hospitality, Heroes and Holes” in Reflections from the Road. Scott Hamilton shares the “Shocking Results from a Space Crash.”

Be aware because “Everyone is a Pedestrian.”

Get tips on prevention and control of black vulture damage, and learn about a gourd life that begins with a grow-your-own utensil from the University of Missouri Extension.

There will be a wild horse and burro event in Carthage, announces the Bureau of Land Management.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Board of Aldermen, the Licking Police Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are available, either combined with or without a print edition.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the office counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General, and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading. Many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.