LHS Alumni Basketball Game

By Shari Harris, Managing Editor

The gym was packed (well, a good number of supporters attended) for an all-star (er, still impressive) performance of basketball feats and skills Friday evening, at the Alumni Basketball game. The game is a fundraising event for the basketball programs, and 14 Wildcat alumni showed up to entertain and compete.

Team One was comprised of Abbie Sullins, Amanda Floyd, Bobby Sullins, Chris Harris, Kiley Ingram, Rawly Gorman and Winter Murray. Their competition, Team Two, included Bobby Lane, Carter Rinne, Cole Wallace, Eli Shepherd, Josh Gorman, Keyton Rinne and Phillip Gambill.

No serious injuries appeared to be sustained during the game, but some may have felt for a few days the effects of occasional not-so-soft contact with the floor and their opponents. Referees Eriq Kristek and Steve Rissler, though with differing styles of managing the game, allowed the players some leeway during play.

It was all in fun, and the onlookers enjoyed the competition as much as the players. Team 2 ended with the higher score, 65-50.

During the three point competition at the break, Josh Gorman, Class of 1997, led the field with 15. Rawly Gorman followed with 13.

Photos by Shari Harris

