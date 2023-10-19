LHS Volleyball Senior Night

By Shari Harris

Managing Editor

The LHS Volleyball seniors were honored on Tuesday, October 10, at Volleyball Senior Night. Three seniors were honored this year, Hannah Medlock, Riley Moloney and Finley Sullins.

Hannah Medlock was escorted by parents Debbie and Tony Cook, and Chad and Sarah Medlock. She has been playing volleyball for eight years. Other activities in which she participates include Basketball, NHS, FCCLA, and STUCO. She plans to attend Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) in Springfield for an associates degree in business, then obtaining her real estate license. Her advice for future volleyball players is to be coachable, to set goals and work hard at achieving them, and to always play for your team.

Riley Moloney was escorted by parents Matt and Heidi Moloney. She has been playing volleyball for 11 years. Other activities in which she participates include FCCLA, FCA, NHS and STUCO. She plans to attend Paul Mitchell in Springfield for their advanced nail tech program, then attend OTC to major in business. Her advice to future volleyball players is to have fun and enjoy it.

Finley Sullins was escorted by parents Jesse and Leah Sullins. She has been playing volleyball for three years. Other activities in which she participates include STUCO, FCCLA, Art Club, Science Club, NHS, FCA, Choir, Basketball and Track. She plans to attend MSU-West Plains and major in general studies. Her advice for future volleyball players is to not be nervous to make mistakes; use them to better yourself and don’t let it get in your way.

Coach Tammy Gorman credited the three for making her first year as a Licking Wildcat enjoyable. She voiced her appreciation for their hard work, dedication and perseverance.

On Senior Night, only a varsity game was played. The Lady Wildcats defeated Eminence in three straight sets, 25-13, 25-8 and 25-21.

Photos by Alyssa Kennedy

Thursday evening was the final home volleyball game of the season, and senior Hannah Medlock was honored for achieving her 1,000th kill the previous week and her 1,000th dig earlier in the season. Lesterville was the opponent and the Lady Wildcats completed their season with a perfect 15-0 record at home, improving to 27-5-1 overall. It was also a varsity-only contest, and final scores were 25-11, 25-9 and 25-21.

Photos by Alyssa Kennedy

The regular season ended on the road Monday, in St. James. The Lady Tigers fell to the JV Lady ’Cats in two straight sets. The Varsity girls ended their regular season 29-5-1 with their three-straight-set victory, 25-29, 25-14 and 25-8.

Licking is first seed in the District Tournament, and will have a first round bye. They will play the winner of Tuesday’s Bourbon(4)/Dixon(5) contest on Thursday, October 19, at 4:30 p.m., in the semifinal round. The District Championship game will be held Monday, October 23, at 5 p.m. Dixon is hosting the District tournament this year. Houston is the second seed and also has a first round bye. Number 3 Belle will play number 6 Steelville for the opportunity to play Houston.