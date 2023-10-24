Obituary – Merle J. McCall

Merle J. McCall was born on July 26, 1936, in Winona, Mo., to Earl and Martha (Miller) McCall. He passed away on October 15, 2023, in Houston, Mo.

Merle spent his life logging for a living, a trade that was passed down in the family. In his free time, he enjoyed gigging, riding horses and stock car racing.

Merle is survived by his wife, Glenda; daughter, Brenda (Paul) Foeller; sons, Dean McCall and Gene (Bobbie) McCall; eight grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.