A Big Republican Rally

Photos by Shari Harris
A Big Rally was held last Thursday at Emmett Kelly Park in Houston, sponsored by the Texas County Republican Party and hosted by Terry Brown, the chair of the Texas County Republicans. The event began with a fellowship time for attendees to visit prior to being served a generous supper of burgers, hot dogs, sides and beverages. Speakers included those who are seeking, as well as those who are now serving in Republican offices at various levels of government. The event was well attended and all speakers urged citizens to be very conscientious when voting in upcoming elections.